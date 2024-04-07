Sanwo-Olu’s daughter, Modupeorelouwa, weds Oladele in grand Lagos ceremony

Daughter of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Modupeorelouwa, has tied the knot with her beau, Oladele, in a grand ceremony.

The white wedding, which took place a week after their traditional wedding, was held at the prestigious Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos. The Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi, presided over the solemnization of the holy matrimony.

The event was a star-studded affair, attracting prominent dignitaries from across the country. Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, graced the occasion alongside a host of Governors including Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dr. Alex Otti (Abia), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra). Former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was also among the distinguished guests who celebrated with the couple.