Sanwo-Olu showcases Lagos waterways’ potential at 2024 boat regatta

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, accompanied by his wife, Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, his wife, Oluremi Hamzat, and other dignitaries, led a vibrant celebration of culture and aquatic excellence at the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 on Saturday.

The event took place in the Victoria Island area and other locations across the state, showcasing Lagos’ rich cultural and maritime heritage.

The Regatta featured colorful displays from Lagos’ five Ibile divisions, with intricately decorated boats captivating attendees. Rowing competitions, live performances, and other engaging activities added to the spectacle, leaving an unforgettable impression on participants and spectators.

Sanwo-Olu, joined by top government officials and guests, embarked on a tour of Lagos’ waterways aboard a yacht, highlighting the vast tourism, recreational, and investment opportunities the state’s waterways offer.

Speaking after the tour, the governor described the event as a “spectacular celebration” of Lagos’ waterways, culture, and heritage.

He emphasised the historical and cultural ties between Lagosians and their waterways while inviting investors and tourists to explore the untapped potential of Lagos’ aquatic ecosystem.

“This extraordinary event is not just a reflection of our cultural richness but also a vibrant showcase of Lagos’ unique connection to water—an essential part of our identity and livelihood,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

“The boat regatta embodies our essence and signifies a transformation and revival of our culture. It showcases our unwavering commitment to developing tourism in Lagos through our waterways. With one-third of Lagos surrounded by water, it is essential to utilize our waterways not only as a mode of transportation but also as a vital ecosystem for tourism,” he added.

The governor highlighted how the regatta aligned with his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Plus agenda, which prioritises tourism and the creative economy as critical drivers of Lagos’ socio-economic growth.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the commissioner for tourism, arts, and culture, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the regatta’s role in preserving heritage and promoting tourism.

“This year’s theme, ‘Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,’ highlights the critical role our waterways play in shaping our history and identity,” she noted, commending Sanwo-Olu’s visionary leadership in advancing waterways infrastructure and tourism.

Benson-Awoyinka also lauded the sponsors, organisers, and participants for their efforts and encouraged attendees to immerse themselves in Lagos’ dynamic cultural scene.

The event concluded with electrifying live musical performances by artists such as Niniola, Atawewe, Pheelz, and 9ice, reinforcing Lagos’ position as a premier destination for culture, tourism, and innovation.

