Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 scheduled for December 21

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has announced that the highly anticipated Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 will take place on December 21 at the scenic Five Cowries Creek.

Initially slated for the Easter period, the event was rescheduled to deliver a more inclusive and elevated experience for attendees.

Speaking on the rescheduling, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, the commissioner for tourism, arts, and culture, emphasised the Ministry’s dedication to celebrating Lagos’ rich aquatic culture.

“The postponement has given us the opportunity to enhance the programme and deliver a bigger, better, and more inclusive event,” she said.

The event is designed to highlight Lagos’ vibrant waterway culture and the significance of its fishing communities.

According to the ministry, the event will feature: A parade of over 200 hand-decorated boats showcasing Lagos’ cultural diversity, engagement activities spotlighting local fishing communities and exploring their economic opportunities, rowing races involving participants from Lagos’ five IBILE divisions: Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe, and displays by private boat owners featuring creatively designed vessels.

The regatta is also a key initiative to position Lagos as a leading tourism destination in Africa, leveraging its scenic beaches and flourishing hospitality industry.

For those interested in experiencing the regatta, viewing spots have been designated at several key locations along Lagos’ coastline, including: LASWA (Five Cowries Creek), Falomo, Ikoyi, Eco Bank Headquarters, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Wealth and Crown, 24 Ademola Street, Ikoyi and the Boat Yard, off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Attendees can reserve viewing spots by registering online at [www.lagos-regatta.com]

Share