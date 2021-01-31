Sanwo-Olu sets up special traffic management team to resolve Apapa gridlock

Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.

Members of the team are: Toyin Fayinka (special adviser to the governor on transportation); Olajide Oduyoye (general manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA); Sola Giwa (SSA to the governor on Central Business Districts); and Ayodeji Laurent: (SSA to the governor on political security intelligence).

The special traffic management & enforcement compliance team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance of traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa and create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.

Governor said that the area of coverage of the team’s operations includes: Ikorodu Road to Oshodi – Mile 2 – Apapa, Ikorodu Road – Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere) – Alaka – Iganmu – SIFAX – Ijora 7up – Apapa Surulere – Alaka – Eko Bridge – Ijora Olopa – Ijora 7up – Apapa.

With the development, it is expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs will be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA, FRSC, POLICE and Intelligence service Officers.

The governor added that the policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command will tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the state government. The governor’s action followed his December 28, 2020 visit to Apapa and his pronouncement on the takeover of traffic management from the Presidential Task Team on the decongestion of Apapa gridlock.

The head of the new Special Traffic Management & Enforcement Compliance Team, Toyin Fayinka (special adviser to the governor on transportation) and other members of the team are expected to work with the designated team of the Inspector-General of Police and collaborate with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and other members of law enforcement agencies in and around Apapa to ensure success of the team’s assignment.