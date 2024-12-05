Sanwo-Olu secures “substantial funding commitments” for Purple Line metro rail

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, on Wednesday presented the investment strategy for the Purple Line metro rail at the Africa Investment Forum Market Days in Morocco.

The governor disclosed this in a statement on his X account, stating that “we have secured substantial funding commitments.”

“Today, at the Africa Investment Forum Market Days, I presented our investment strategy for the Purple Rail Line project,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to the governor, “the Purple Rail Line is a 60 km electrified rail system that will include 16 stations and seamlessly integrate with existing metro and bus services to enhance connectivity. It is projected to serve over 300,000 passengers daily, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging a shift from road to rail transportation.”

The rail designed to run through Redemption Camp, Mowe, Long Bridge, Isheri, Toll Gate, Omole, Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Isheri Osun, Igando, Iba, Estate, LASU, Okokomaiko and Ojo.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the project has secured funding commitment, saying that it is a viable investment opportunity with promising returns.

Read also: Ogun to connect Lagos metro rail lines as Abiodun presents N1trillion 2025 budget

“I am pleased to share that we have secured substantial funding commitments, as the Purple Line represents a viable investment opportunity with promising returns. We are excited to move forward with this project,” he said.

The governor said he also “participated in a pre-deal room meeting organized by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, regarding the Nigeria Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Program (Nigeria SAPZ).”

The Lagos State government launched the Blue Line, its first metro rail in 2023. The first phase of the rail line runs from Marina to Mile 2. The second phase, which is under construction, will run from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. The third phase, which involves the Ogun State government, will run from Okokomaiko to Agbara/Lusada.

The Red Line, which started commercial operations in October, runs from Oyingbo to Agbado. Its second phase, involving Ogun State, is expected to run from Agbado to Kajola.

Similarly, Ogun government has revealed plans to connect the state with Lagos metro rail lines.

This was disclosed in the N1.054 trillion 2025 presented to the state house of assembly by Dapo Abiodun, the state governor, on Wednesday.

Extension of metro rail lines: Redline (Agbado-Kajola), Blueline (Okokomaiko-Agbara/Lusada), and Purpleline were listed under the major projects the state government plans to execute in 2025.

Share