Ogun to connect Lagos metro rail lines as Abiodun presents N1trillion 2025 budget

Ogun State government has revealed plans to connect with the Lagos metro rail lines in 2025. This was disclosed in the N1.054 trillion 2025 presented to the state house of assembly by Dapo Abiodun, the state governor, on Wednesday.

Extension of metro rail lines: Redline (Agbado-Kajola), Blueline (Okokomaiko-Agbara/Lusada), and Purpleline were listed under the major projects the state government plans to execute in 2025.

The appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Hope and Prosperity,” consists of N453.56 billion in recurrent expenditure and N600.98 billion in capital expenditure.

The Lagos State government launched the Blue Line, its first metro rail in 2023. The first phase of the rail line runs from Marina to Mile 2. The second phase, which is under construction, will run from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. The third phase, which involving Ogun State government, will run from Okokomaiko to Agbara/Lusada.

The Red Line, which started commercial operations in October, runs from Oyingbo to Agbado. Its second phase, involving Ogun State, is expected to run from Agbado to Kajola.

The Purple Line, a 60km rail, designed to run through Redemption Camp, Mowe, Long Bridge, Isheri, Toll Gate, Omole, Ogba, Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Isheri Osun, Igando, Iba, Estate, LASU, Okokomaiko and Ojo.

Similarly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, presented the investment strategy for the Purple Rail Line project at the Africa Investment Forum Market Days on Wednesday.

Read also: Lagos upscales Blue Line Rail to 72 trips per day, slashes off peak travels by 25%

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement posted on his X account on Wednesday.

He said, “Today, at the Africa Investment Forum Market Days, I presented our investment strategy for the Purple Rail Line project.

“The Purple Rail Line is a 60 km electrified rail system that will include 16 stations and seamlessly integrate with existing metro and bus services to enhance connectivity. It is projected to serve over 300,000 passengers daily, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging a shift from road to rail transportation.

“I am pleased to share that we have secured substantial funding commitments, as the Purple Line represents a viable investment opportunity with promising returns. We are excited to move forward with this project.

“I also participated in a pre-deal room meeting organized by Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, regarding the Nigeria Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Program (Nigeria SAPZ).”

Share