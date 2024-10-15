‘Too expensive’ – Reactions as Lagos releases Red Line fares, begins commercial operations

Mixed reactions have trailed the commencement of commercial operations of the Lagos Red Line rail.

While many were excited about the rail, projected to transport 500,000 Lagosians daily, others expressed their dissatisfaction with the fares, arguing that they are “too expensive.”

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) began commercial operations for the Red Line rail on Tuesday after six weeks of test run.

Spanning 27 kilometers, the Red Line has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and Agbado. The Red Line, which is the second metro rail launched in Lagos in less than two years, is expected to ease traffic gridlock along the routes.

According to LAMATA, the first train leaves Agbado by 6:00 am and arrives at its final destination, Oyingbo, by 7:07 am. The trip cost N1,500.

Check the fare for different destination and schedule below:

However, many Lagosians on social media have reacted to the fares, arguing that it is too expensive and the masses might not be able to afford the train. Some also pointed out that the fares are more expensive than buses plying the same routes.

See some reactions below.

“Very expensive pricing. Train services are supposed to be the cheapest compared to bus,” an X user, Toba Popoola, said.

“Too expensive rather will take bus that will convey me from ikeja to oshodi at lower rate,” another X user, Gabriel, said.

“This policy is not in tandem with reality. Rail services should take people away from the road, not drive people to the road. The turnover on rail services is realised over time when the people for which it was built has made it their first priority of transport,” Oluwafemi Festus Ariyo, said.

“Agege to Oshodi by bus is N500. The roads are free. Why should I spend N1,000 when I can get to Oshodi for half the fare you are charging. I will suggest you drop the fare to N500,” Gbenga Ogunbewon said.

“This prices are ridiculous. The amount quoted shows that you want to recoup your money in the short run,” said Balogun Daud.

