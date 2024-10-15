500,000 passengers to be moved daily as Red Line Rail begins operations

Some 500,000 passengers will be moved daily from Agbado, an Ogun State-Lagos border community into Lagos Mainland via Ikeja to Oyingbo, as the Lagos Red Line Rail system flags off commercial operations

The Red Line is the second of such light rail systems funded, executed and owned by the Lagos State government, to begin operations in Nigeria’s most populous city. The first was the Blue Line Rail commissioned by former President Muhmmadu Buhari, and running on the Lagos-Badagry corridor from CMS to Mile 2.

The Red Line is expected to significantly cut travel time and create a high level of convenience for passengers who, for decades, have had to contend with rickety commercial buses on the Ikeja, Mushin-Yaba-Oyingbo corridor.

“Dear Lagosians, today marks the launch of commercial operations of the LMRT Red Line, kicking off passenger services from Agbado to Oyingbo.

“We’re on a mission to keep Lagos moving, and the Red Line is a key part of our vision to create a seamlessly connected city. It is also our second rail system to become operational in less than two years”, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.

The rail line, which spans 27 kilometres, has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and Agbado.

“The train service is projected to move about 500,000 Lagosians daily as we ramp up the train schedule and provide a viable means of commuting.

“Daily passenger services will depart from Agbado at 6:00 AM, with the second train leaving Iju Station at 7:30 AM. Make sure you have your Cowry Card ready to board”, Sanwo-Olu said on his official X handle.

He noted that just as with the Blue Line and any other public infrastructure, the Red Line Rail belongs to all Lagosians.

“Let’s treat it with the respect it deserves. Vandalism or disruptions will not be tolerated—together, we can ensure that our trains remain a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Together, let’s keep Lagos moving forward”, Sanwo-Olu said.

