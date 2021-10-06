Sanwo-Olu names Gbagada Housing Estate after Ndubuisi Kanu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday named the housing estate at Gbagada after the late leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and ex-military administrator (MILAD) of Lagos State, Ndubuisi Kanu.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the Gbagada Estate, which is expected to be commissioned later this year was named after Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, to demonstrate to others that Lagos State will never forget its heroes.

“It is our hope that every time outstanding and heroic leadership is recognised and rewarded, new leaders will be inspired to emerge and continue from where the departing generation left off,” he said.

Speaking during a Day of Tributes in honour of Kanu, organised by the Lagos State government, in Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described the deceased as “a most visionary and courageous governor of our dear Lagos State” and an “outstanding Nigerian.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said late Kanu, in his service as military administrator of Lagos State between 1977 and 1978, “was one of those who laid the foundation of modern Lagos; a foundation that his successors have been proud to inherit and build upon.”

He said Nigerians owe Ndubuisi Kanu and other NADECO comrades gratitude for their selfless and tireless struggle for the entrenchment of democratic system of government in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, Lagos State deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, described the late Kanu as a man who played his role well and had impact in the lives of Nigerians, worked towards the unity and fought for the actualisation of democracy in Nigeria as well as an achiever who lived and died for the good of the people.

“The late Admiral Kanu, a tested nationalist, lived his life for the good of the people. He loved the people and was always willing to make them happy.

“A dependable and trustworthy comrade, he lived a contented life, devoid of avarice and unbridled pursuit of personal wealth.”He loathed injustice as a plague. A pro-democracy activist, he detested oppression and was at the forefront of the battle against military dictatorship between 1993 and 1999,” Hamzat said.