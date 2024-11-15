Sanwo-Olu calls for innovation in agric value-chain to curb food wastage

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor yesterday advocated for innovative practises to cut down the waste along the agribusiness value-chain in Lagos.

“We need to find innovative ways to reduce food waste, increase efficiency, and ensure that our food systems are resilient in the face of climate change and global challenges,” Sanwo-Olu said during the Lagos Agrinnovation Summit 1.0 held in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Tayo Ayinde, his chief of staff said that there is a need to build sustainable agribusiness ecosystem for the next generation, and to ensure that Lagos not only sustains itself but leads Nigeria and Africa toward food security and agricultural excellence.

Themed, ‘Shaping Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems for the Next Generation,’ Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the summit represents ongoing commitment to build an agricultural sector that serves as the backbone of Lagos’ economy.

“As a government, we understand that agriculture development depends on more than just traditional practices. It requires us to embrace technology, foster collaboration, and create sustainable practices that will endure,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said further that the state and by extension, Nigeria must place young people at the center of the innovation happening along the agric value-chain. “It is their energy, ideas, and ambition that will drive this transformation forward.”

The summit is a product of Lagos Agrinnovation Club that was designed to drive change, foster innovation, and bring young agripreneurs together for collaboration in the agribusiness ecosystem.

The state government gave out N100 million grant to the 25 finalists of The Lagos Agrithon program, as part of effort seen at supporting the Agrinnovators to scale their businesses.

Abisola Olusanya, commissioner, ministry of agriculture and food system, said the summit was organised for youth agriprenuers and other along the agribusiness value-chain.

“This space is not only for the select few; its not for the preconceived images of the farmers or whoever we think of within the agricultural space,” she disclosed.

Samuel J. Samuel, chairman Origin Tech Group, earlier in a keynote address advocated for cluster farming, stating that there is a need to adopt cluster farming to reduce waste and bridge food security.

