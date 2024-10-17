We plan to make agriculture backbone of Lagos’ economy – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says his administration is investing massively in agriculture to make the sector the backbone of the Lagos economy.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Wednesday at the grand finale of the 2024 World Food Day celebration held at the Police College, Ikeja. He said the state government was intentional about its policies in the agriculture sector.

According to him, one of the ways of achieving its set objectives was the rebranding of the ministry of agriculture to the ministry of agriculture and food systems. He said the rebranding allows the government to prioritise food systems management, enhance mechanisation, improve food safety, and ultimately drive down food prices.

“We are also implementing a food Systems transformation agenda aimed at building a resilient and secure food ecosystem in Lagos. This initiative targets reducing post-harvest losses, easing traffic around food markets, and increasing state revenue. A key project under this agenda is the Lagos Central Food Security System and Logistics Hub at Ketu-Ereyun, which we aim to complete by December 2024.

“Another major achievement is the establishment of the 32-ton/hour Lagos Rice Mill at Imota, capable of producing 2.4 million bags of rice annually. This facility will not only reduce our dependence on imported rice but also create over 250,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to economic growth.

“We have also introduced the Eko Agro Mechanisation Programme, revolutionising farming practices by incorporating technology into agriculture. Our partnership with the private sector ensures that farmers across the state have access to mechanisation services.

Additionally, we are investing in training and providing necessary inputs to farmers. So far, over 100,000 women and youth have been trained across various agricultural value chains, and we continue to support them with access to inputs, infrastructure, and equipment.

Through initiatives like the Lagos Agricultural Scholars Programme, we are inspiring secondary school students to develop an interest in agriculture by equipping them with sustainable farming skills. We are also advancing cattle production through the Cattle Feedlot Project at Igbodu, which aims to reduce the importation of cattle into Lagos by 50 percent over the next five years”, he said.

“Our collaboration with the World Bank on projects like the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS) and Lagos CARES is enhancing infrastructure, improving market access, and reducing post-harvest losses, benefiting thousands of households”, Sanwo-Olu added.

Oluwarotimi Fashola, the special adviser to the governor on agriculture and food systems, also speaking, said the ministry was resolute in its mission to ensure that all citizens have access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food, which is essential for active and healthy lives.

