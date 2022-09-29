Sanwo-Olu advocates gender equality for SDGs attainment

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, has advocated for equal responsibilities and opportunities for men and women, saying such will aid the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sanwo-Olu spoke, Tuesday, at the WAPA Connect 2022 conference with the theme,’ The Emerging Total Woman’’ organised by the state ministry of women affairs and poverty alleviation, held in Lagos.

“This conference has been initiated to optimally harness the potential of both the male and female genders knowing fully that this is the sure path to attaining our full growth and development potential as a state” said Sanwo-Olu at the event.

According to him, “It is also a testament to the policy of inclusiveness which our administration is strongly committed to upholding. The adopted theme of this year’s conference “The emerging total woman” speaks to the changing dynamics driven by the new thinking of the 21st century as well as the new challenge women have to overcome to play the role expected of them conscientiously.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration was determined to support, inspire and encourage young emerging women to arrive at their destination against all odds. He believed this will guarantee a better future in the socio-economic ecosystem that is increasingly becoming more competitive.

Read also: SDGs: Nigeria’s unsteady steps towards meeting the 2030 deadline

The governor said over the years, Lagos as a state had designed and implemented a number of initiatives to aid women’s socio-economic advancement.

“These initiatives cut across skill acquisition in relevant vocations, financial support especially through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund for women with entrepreneurial skills and ideas, medical support to vulnerable and indigent women with special health care needs, advocacy against social vices especially sexual abuse and domestic violence,” he added.

Cecilia Bolaji Dada, the commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation, whose ministry organised the event, said the WAPA Connect was a major platform, through which the state government significantly touches the lives of women annually.

She explained that the conference has become a reverence point to women advocacy on development, adding that the theme, “will offer the template for strategic thinking towards gearing our women to change and evaluates their rights to economic resources, access to sexual and reproductive well-being, and viable tools for socio-economic growth of Lagos State.”