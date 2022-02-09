Sanusi: Nigerians express divergent views on state of nation

Nigerians have expressed divergent views in reaction to a comment by Lamido Sanusi, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that the country was living on extra time in view of the various challenges facing it.

In separate interviews with BusinessDay, on Tuesday, some Nigerians stated that Lamido’s view was true position on the state of the country, noting that the country had retarded in all indices since 2015.

However, some Nigerians said the country was making significant progress, adding that the incumbent administration despite the setback was on course.

Chekwas Okorie, a founding member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said he would not support such gloomy prediction from the former CBN boss, noting that though the country had experience difficult situation in the last few years, he was confident Nigeria had a bright future and the incumbent administration headed by Muhammadu Buhari was on the right path towards restoring the economy.

He said, “I don’t believe in such gloomy predictions. Such has been said in the past, but here we are. Lamido is experienced enough to know what it takes to manage the economy. I believe this administration and the managers of our economy are doing their best.

“Look at the areas of infrastructure, the Buhari-led administration is building roads across Nigeria. Now you can enter the train from Lagos to Ibadan.

Read also: Crypto ownership in Nigeria drops as CBN restriction takes toll

“He has been the governor of the CBN, and during his time, we know what was done giving money to people here and there. But now CBN is intervening in agriculture, supporting farmers and stimulating the economy. We have to remain positive on the future of Nigeria.

Also reacting, Eddy Olafeso, former national vice chairman South-West of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said Lamido’s position was a true reflection of the state of the country which everyone could see.

He said Nigerians have become poorer since the All Progressives Congress (APC) assumed power in 2015 as all indices could show that, noting that it was obvious that urgent action needed to be taken to salvage the country from a possible collapse.

“What he said is not bad; it is a true position of things. Everyone can see where we are now and where we were when they assumed office. Nigerians are poorer, unemployment is up, what is really there to celebrate”, he said.

Similarly, Mark Adebayo, executive director, SecureWorld and Liberty Initiative for Peace (SELIP), said Lamido’s comment may be considered alarmist but it’s a realistic assessment of the precarious situation of today’s Nigeria.

According to him, “the implication of such a far-reaching statement is that Nigeria should have expired before now but merely managing to hang on life-support, adding that the most important factor in this debate is for the leadership to take responsibility for reuniting the country that has been dangerously divided along ethno-religious identities.

“Whether we like it or not, the biggest security threat to this country today is a wholesale orchestrated disunity that has forced a considerable number of Nigerians to be asking for self-determination to have a separate country from Nigeria. That’s to tell you the predicament that we are in.

“Except we manage to elect a competent and patriotic unifier who will speak a language of conciliation, reconciliation, justice, equity and unity, the country might just cascade into intractable series of cataclysms. That’s why we must get it right in 2023.

“That’s the defining moment for Nigeria and we all must work hard and harmoniously to ensure that we save this country from sudden collapse. I think Nigeria needs a new generation of young, vibrant, visionary leaders with a global perspective of national development”.

Lamido, who was speaking in Abeokuta, had said that the nation would be facing deeper challenges after the 2023 general elections, warning presidential aspirants to be prepared for the onerous tasks ahead.

He said, “to be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015. The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be president, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015 and all of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for it.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics, this country needs good politicians, it needs imams, pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (the politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies, it needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people, everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”