Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 phones with multi-window functions

Determined to offer professionals ease of multitasking at work, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, along with its counterparts worldwide, has introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 into the market.

Both smartphones, which are the third in the series of its revolutionary foldable phones, have a versatile multi-window experience, which enables customers to multitask while using the phone.

Launched in Lagos simultaneously with its global headquarters, the phone is the company’s drive to meet the diverse needs of its ever-growing customers.

Danny Kim, managing director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, said at the launch that the new smartphones covered all the basics of both technologically and functionality during the development.

“The camera function is exemplary; transitioning to the Z Fold 3 is easy and seamless. Users of this phone will have so much fun with it. They will be able to use one screen for a virtual meeting for instance while working with the S-Pen on the other screen,” he says.

According to him, the new Z Flip 3 is an upgrade, which combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and screen size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.

“The Z Flip 3 has been specially designed in sleek colours, technologically advanced camera functions and ease of carrying the phone from one place to another. It is particularly developed to pique interest from the female folks who want stylish devices packed with incredible functionalities,” Kim said.

Chika Nnadozie, marketing manager, Samsung Electronics Nigeria said the company is currently moving its Samsung Note customers to Fold 3 device and is happy to trade the Samsung Note for the Z Fold 3 device.

“We can guarantee our customers that they will receive the same satisfaction and experience even better functionalities because we never compromise our standards,” she added.

On his part, Moses Oyebade, retail manager, Samsung Electronics Nigeria said Samsung Nigeria is proud to offer both the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 with packages that will reduce the burden of cost to Nigerian consumers.

“We will provide trade-in purchase options as well as an installment payment programme up to 12 months at a considerably low-interest rate,” he said.

Kim further said that the company has introduced Samsung Care+ which is a function every customer should subscribe to when they purchase a new phone. “Subscribing to this service contract, helps to reduce the cost by more than 80 percent for repairs done on Samsung phones.”