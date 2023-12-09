Salah hits 200 and Elliott wins it late as Liverpool tops table

Liverpool went top of the Premier League on Saturday after coming from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Mohamed Salah also scored his 200th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, becoming only the fifth player in the club’s history to reach that landmark.

Harvey Elliott’s last minutes (90+1) curling effort gave Liverpool the win as

Remi Matthews, who came in for injured Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, watch helplessly.

The Eagles had gone ahead through Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 57th-minute penalty, given by VAR around two minutes after 20-year-old defender Jarell Quansah fouled him inside the area.

He coolly slotted past Alisson for the season’s first Premier League goal.

Read also Alexander-Arnold nets late winner in Liverpool 4-3 win over Fulham

But Liverpool showed once again they can win even when they are not at their best and go top of the Premier League ahead of the third versus second – Aston Villa vs Arsenal clash later on Saturday.

Palace has lost four of their last five league games and remains in 14th place with 16 points.

But Crystal Palace were the better side for much of the encounter.

It took 76 minutes for Liverpool to register a shot on target as Salah’s shot was deflected home, coming less than a minute after Jordan Ayew was sent off for two yellow cards offences.

Both sides headed into the game in differing form – Liverpool losing just one of their last 26 Premier League games, while Crystal Palace were booed off by their fans on Wednesday after a dismal 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.