SAHCO refutes report of involvement in a drug peddling cartel

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC has refuted reports circulating that it was involved in a drug-peddling cartel.

The report, which was published by Saharareporters.com has been described by SAHCO as ‘malicious,’ ‘false’ and ‘only a figment of the imagination of the reporter’.

In a statement by Uansohia Vanessa Adetola, Head of Corporate Communications, SAHCO, she stated that although the company serve as a gateway to imports and exports in Nigeria and they are proud to provide world-class facility in Nigeria, however, their role does not include verification, checking the content of cargo as alleged in this report.

“It is, therefore, fiendish and cruel to insinuate we run a drug cartel,” Adetola said.

She further explained that all government agencies, NDLEA, DSS, Quarantine, Airforce etc have unfettered access to its warehouses where they carry out their duties without our interference.

She noted that it is therefore important to note that this is not the first-time suspects will be arrested within its facilities and the company always cooperate with the agencies while they carry out their investigation without shielding anyone involved be it its staff, contractor or business partner.

“As a responsible company, we make available the latest technology to assist Government agencies to fight any form of crime within our facilities and we will not relent in doing that.

“We hereby advise the public to ignore this FAKE news that is being peddled by saharareporters,” Adetola added.