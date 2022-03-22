Sack of 20 Lawmakers: Combined security forces barricade Cross River Assembly

Following the Federal High Court judgement Abuja sacking 20 Lawmakers from Cross River State who defected from PDP to APC, the Cross River State House Of Assembly has been sealed, early this morning and taken over by combined security forces.

According to our reporter the security forces are currently at Hopewadel Avenue; have block the entrance of the Eastern Naval command, (Nigeria Navy Ship Victory) NNSV, although to the gate of the State House of Assembly, and have restricted any form of movement in and out of the state Assembly quarters, no house member(s) are on sit while no staff is allowed inside.

Confirming the situation, DSP Irene Ugbo, the state Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, said the essence of the barricade is to secure government property, in adherence to the Abuja Federal High Court Deceleration or judgement, that sacked 20 Lawmakers from Cross River state yesterday afternoon.

Read also: Reps ask CBN to reinforce use of coins

“Nothing is happening, we are just protecting the government’s property. We are doing that in respect of the pronouncement of the Abuja Federal High Court yesterday.

“So in order to stabilize the area, some people in a situation like this Will agree while some will disagree, and some miscreants may want to invade the place, so we are just ensuring law and order, to stabilize the place, that’s all,” she said.

The security personnel comprising of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, Mobile Policeman, Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Squad among others are seen in and outside the assembly

As at the time of this report, the Assembly gate remains sealed and all staff denied access.