Sack non-performing appointees, review your policies – El-Rufai tells Tinubu

Nasir el-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna, stated that President Bola Tinubu should remove cabinet members who fail to fulfill their responsibilities.

Speaking in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, on Monday, el-Rufai recommended that Tinubu consider revising policies that do not meet expectations.

“If you appointed a person into a position and he is not working according to the expectation, you should have the humility to tell him that I need a better person, go and do something else,” reported NAN, citing his statement.

El-Rufai called on Nigerians to support and pray for the success of Tinubu’s administration.

“What we must do as citizens is to pray for our leaders for God to guide them to see or do what is right.

“For God to give them the humility to reverse themselves when necessary and do the right thing; that’s how society progresses,” he said.