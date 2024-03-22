S/West govs to be honoured at Duke’s Economic Summit

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde, Abayomi Oyebanji and Dapo Abiodun, governors of Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti and Ogun states respectively, as well as Mudasiru Obasa, speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, would be given special recognitions in a London summit for their roles in supporting the creative industry and leveraging it as a strong vehicle for socio-economic development.

The special recognitions would be presented to the deserving honorees, who are mostly from the South-West geopolitical zone at the Duke’s Economic Summit, which would be taking place at Pullman Hotel in London this May.

In a statement released by Duke of Shomolu Foundation, the organisers of the summit, the honourees through well-thought-out policy initiatives have continued to explore the full potential of the creative industry in achieving significant milestones, especially in the areas of job creation, infrastructural development, education, tourism, among others.

According to Joseph Edgar, chairman, Duke of Shomolu Foundation, Governor Sanwo-Olu has remained a strong driving force for theatre in Lagos, amid continued support for theatrical productions and other such robust infrastructural projects aimed at the development of the industry.

On his part, Dapo Abiodun has also remained a driving force in the artistic renaissance, which the Arts and Culture sector is receiving in Ogun State.

Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti State was recently the main supporter of Fajuyi, a phenomenally successful play, which depicted the life of Adekunle Fajuyi, the late army colonel, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.