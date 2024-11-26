Rwanda’s Kagame collaborates with Kingsley Moghalu for African School of Governance

On Tuesday, November 26, President Paul Kagame met with Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, the President of the African School of Governance (ASG), at Urugwiro Village.

Launched in October 2024, the school is situated in Kigali and will provide top-tier graduate programs in policy, research, governance, leadership, and management, with the goal of developing future leaders on the African continent.

“It was an honour to have had [an] audience with Rwandan President Paul Kagame this afternoon. I deeply appreciate his vision and support for the African School of Governance (ASG) and his commitment to Africa’s progress and transformation,” Moghalu said.

The ASG was established by President Kagame and Hailemariam Desalegn, the former Ethiopian Prime Minister, after consulting with various African leaders, academics, and philanthropists who are committed to improving governance across the continent

Read Also: Tinubu to embark on state visit to France

The Mastercard Foundation is supporting the initiative through its Young Africa Works strategy, which seeks to help 30 million young Africans—with 70 per cent being women—find meaningful and dignified employment by 2030.

The school boasts a distinguished independent governing board led by Makhtar Diop, who serves as the Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and is a former Senegalese Minister of Finance and Economy.

Other notable board members include Donald Kaberuka, the former President of the African Development Bank; Hajer Gueldich, a Professor at the University of Carthage; Kishore Mahbubani, the former Dean of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore; and Francis Gatare, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board.

As the first President of ASG, Professor Moghalu—a globally recognised expert in public policy and governance—is working to guide the institution towards its ambitious objectives.

Share