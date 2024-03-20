Russian firm begins lithium exploration in Edo

…gets Obaseki’s nod to build processing plant

One of Europe’s major nuclear energy companies, Rosatom, has begun the exploration of lithium in Edo and has gotten the state government’s approval to build a lithium processing plant.

Enaholo Ojiefoh, Edo State commissioner for mining and energy, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, said staff of the company have been resident in the state since October 2023 and were advancing on exploration activities.

“We have allocated land for the company to build a lithium processing plant and it will soon commence production of lithium batteries in the state,” he said.

He added that three multinational companies were constructing processing plants in the state, an indication that the state’s solid mineral market is attaining maturity.

The commissioner noted that several states have come to study the Edo model and the state has been sharing its masterplan with these states to expand the sector for greater competitiveness.