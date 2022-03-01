Russia to strike Kyiv’s cyber facilities, urges civilians to vacate

The Russian military has hinted it will strike at the information warfare and psychological operations centre of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and technological facilities of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in Kyiv.

However, it called on citizens living nearby to leave their homes, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, told reporters on Tuesday.

“In order to suppress information attacks against Russia, the technological facilities of the SBU and the 72nd main PSYOPS centre in Kyiv will be hit with high-precision weapons.

“We call on Ukrainian citizens attracted by Ukrainian nationalists to carry out provocations against Russia, as well as residents of Kyiv living near relay centres, to leave their homes,’’ Konashenkov said.

He noted that with the start of the special military operation, the number of cyberattacks on various state institutions of Russia had increased many-fold.

“Russian citizens continuously receive calls with threats of physical elimination, as well as about bomb threats to schools, kindergartens, train stations, and other social infrastructure facilities.

“Information attacks on Russia are carried out by the 72nd Main Centre for Information and Psychological Operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the cyber operations units of the SBU, using Kyiv-based hardware and software systems and communication facilities,’’ the spokesman said.