Russia loses Ravil Maganov vice chairman of its largest oil company to suicide

Lukoil, Russia’s largest oil company has announced the demise of Ravil Maganov who was the company’s vice chairman till his death, RT reports.

Ravil Maganov, Vice President and Chairman of the board of directors of Lukoil oil company, was reported to have fallen to his death through the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital window.

Read also: FG advises Nigerian travellers to UAE on new visa regime

Ravil was reported to have been battling a long time illness.

Reports have suggested that the 67-year-old oil mogul took his own life on the 6th floor of the hospital because he received bad news about his health issues.