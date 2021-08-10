Route expansion: Air Peace launches Douala, Ibadan routes in August

Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest carrier is commencing scheduled commercial flights from Lagos and Port Harcourt to Douala, the capital of Cameroon, on August 19, 2021.

This is as the airline is also set to launch the Abuja-Ibadan route on August 17.

This information was disclosed on Tuesday by Stanley Olisa, spokesperson of the airline who stated that the Douala route will operate three days weekly while the Ibadan route will be daily.

“These new routes will be operated with our ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and as we take delivery of more brand new E195-E2s as well as other aircraft undergoing maintenance abroad, we shall reinstate more routes and open up more connections,” he said.

Read also: Air Peace crew get awards for foiling inflight theft

Olisa said customers can now book for the new routes on the airline’s website- flyairpeace.com or its mobile app.

He reiterated Air Peace’s resolve to continue providing peaceful and strategic connectivity, in line with its no-city-left-behind drive.

It can be recalled, that Air Peace recently resumed most of its regional routes that were suspended due to the virus outbreak and the lockdown that ensued last year.

The airline has restored its Freetown, Banjul, Dakar, and Accra services.

Air Peace currently services 17 domestic routes, five regional routes, and two international destinations, including Johannesburg. It boasts of a mixed fleet of 28 aircraft, the latest being three brand new 124-seat capacity E195-E2 jets.