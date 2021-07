Air Peace crew has been recognised with five Awards of Excellence for thwarting an attempt by one Eze Kelvin to steal a considerable amount of money belonging to Adedeji Adeniyi, the managing director of Toptech Engineering Limited. Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who said the incident occurred on a 7:40am Accra-Lagos flight on July…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login