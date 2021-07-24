No Air Peace aircraft was involved in a crash – NCAA

The attention of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has stated that no Air Peace aircraft was involved in an accident.

The authority on Saturday stated that its attention has been drawn to a sensational report making the rounds that an aircraft belonging to Air Peace B737-500 with Registration Mark 5N-BQR was involved in a crash in Ilorin yesterday.

The authority stated that there is no air accident in Nigeria involving Air Peace or any airlines.

In a statement signed by Sam Adurogboye, general manager, Public Relations, NCAA disclosed in a statement that the said aircraft which departed from Abuja successfully landed in Ilorin and only experienced tyre burst in the course of taxing.

Adurogboye noted that all the 66 passengers and 6 crew members on board were disembarked without any issues whatsoever on the same day being the 23rd of July, 2021.

“The Authority wishes to enjoin the travelling public to disregard such false and reckless presentation.

“We want to urge our media partners to inculcate professionalism and avoid false news which will harm our blossoming reputation,” he added.