Air Peace denies plane crash reports

Air Peace has denied reports of its Ilorin bound B737-500 was involved in a crash on Friday but stated that the plane’s tyre burst after landing.

In a statement sent by the airline, it stated that its attention has been drawn to misleading online reports purporting that its Ilorin bound B737-500 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQR from Abuja, was involved in a crash in Ilorin, around 10am on July 23, 2021.

The airline disclosed that no such thing happened, adding that the reports were misrepresented and exaggerated the facts.

“We can confirm that the aircraft in question landed safely but had a minimal tyre burst while taxing. This debunks all the mischievously headlined reports circulating online, which should be disregarded.

“Our aircraft neither crashed nor crash-landed in Ilorin or in any place for that matter. This kind of sensationalism is bad and was intended to cause panic in the minds of the flying public.

“It was duly reported to the authorities and passengers disembarked seamlessly. The tyres have, however, been fixed and the aircraft is intact. We condemn the sensational publication of falsehood,” the airline stated.