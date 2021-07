Air Peace has officially deployed its brand new Embraer 195-E2 airplanes for scheduled flight operations. The three ultramodern 124-seat capacity jets, which were delivered in the first half of 2021, commenced entry into service on Monday, July 19, 2021, amidst fanfare and excitement. The Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a news release to…

