Rotary plants trees to conserve nature

Rotary Club of Greenfield, a non-governmental organisation has restated its commitment to conserve the natural environment as it commenced tree planting at Greenfield Estate, Lagos.

The club said the exercise was to show its dedication to sustainable development in Nigeria with focus on helping to protect and restore nature and biodiversity.

Speaking during the tree planting exercise in Lagos, Francis Opute, chartered president of Rotary Club of Greenfield, said at this time of climate change, there was a need to plant trees to bring back nature and its beauty.

Opute stated that the club was acting in line with what Rotary International demands. “This tree planting is to beautify the environment and still bring oxygen for us. Our response to our club’s name is evergreen.”

“We are, therefore, living up to our expectation as our name implies by planting trees, so that everywhere will be green. This is a starting point and it is going to be a continuous initiative,” he added.

He explained that Rotary Club has a lot of initiatives and corporate social responsibilities geared towards impacting the lives of people, some of which include health, business, knowledge, amongst others.

“For example, we give funds to the less privileged women around. These funds are given to them so they can recycle it, make the profit and return only the capital to us, so we can give to others,” Opute said.

“Rotary symbol is like a wheel, which means every opportunity goes round to everyone. We have free surgeries that are on-going. Very soon, few persons with Cataracts would be operated on. We also have a youth wing, which is Rotary Youth Leadership Institute, where we train young ones,” he added.

Monday Akunna, the executive chairman of Greenfield Estate, Isolo, said he was grateful to Rotary Club of Greenfield for the initiative, adding that the estate has a committee called ‘The Green Committee’ that oversees trees and flowers planting.

“We have been talking to landlords on the importance of planting trees and flowers, so we are happy that Rotary is pursuing the same focus,” Akunna said.

Nnanna Achugo, the immediate past chairman of the estate said Rotary was all about service and members of the club will continue to strive to serve the public.