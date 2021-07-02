Rotary club to increase investment in education in Lagos, Ogun

Remi Bello, the incoming district governor of Rotary International District 9110, has said that education would be the priority area for the 2021/2022 Rotary Year, which began on July 1.

Bello stated this while briefing journalists in Lagos, stressing that the intervention tagged ‘Adopt a School’, is aimed at improving the infrastructural condition and learning environment, as well as providing minimum basic hygiene requirement in the face of ravaging Covid-19, across minimum of 30 adopted primary schools in the various zones of the district.

He said District 9110 is divided into 12 zones between Lagos and Ogun States.

“Rotary Clubs or Zones are to choose a public primary school to adopt, do a need assessment, evaluate and execute the project at an estimated value of N3500, 000 per school,” Bello said.

Bello added that the projects would cover some or all of these areas: provision of clean water, sanitation and hygiene, provision of sick bay, renovation of existing structures, provision of reading chairs and tables, writing aids, and provision of or equipping a small library.

He said the project, which will cost N105 million, will span across at least two areas of Rotary seven areas of focus: basic education and literacy; water, sanitation and hygiene.

The District Governor-elect added that the district has awarded scholarships worth N100,000 each to 153 indigent but brilliant students to pursue their tertiary education.

He announced plans to embark on the District Economic Empowerment Programme (DEEP), where a total of 200 beneficiaries would be given an interest free loan of N100, 000 so as to help cushion the prevailing economic hardship of the downtrodden in the society.

Bello, who will be formally installed as the District Governor on July 3, in Lagos, said the event would avail him the opportunity to unveil his agenda to the public, as well as to raise funds to execute the stipulated projects.

According to him, “Dignitaries expected at the event include; the Governors of Jigawa, Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States; the Olubadan of Ibadan Land; the Alake of Egbaland; Oba Saheed Elegushi.

The occasion will be chaired by Ashiwaju of Remoland, Solomon Onafowokan, while the mother of the day will be Onikepo Akande, two time former minister; other captains of industry, among others.