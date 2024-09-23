Rotary Club of Lagos former president unveils book ‘Go Giver’, marks 60 years

L-R: Jide Akeredolu, Past District Governor, Arch Klumph Society; Femi Adenekan, District Governor District 9112; Dare Adeyeri, Arch Klumph Society, his wife, Ann; and Ehi Braimah, Assistant Governor, during Adeyeri's book launch and 60th birthday event in Lagos recently.

Dare Adeyeri, former President of the Rotary Club of Lagos, has launched his book entitled, “Go Giver” at a high-profile event in Lagos where he also marked his 60th birthday.

In this thought-provoking book, Adeyeri, in a statement reflects on the profound impact of giving—whether material or non-material—and the fulfilment it brings to both the giver and receiver. He emphasises that giving creates a better world, with the act of giving being closely tied to receiving.

Adeyeri describes “Go Giving” and “Go Giver” as concepts that challenge the popular notions of “go-getting” and being a “go-getter”.

He argues that while ambition and drive are essential, true success comes from selflessly giving and making a difference in the lives of others.

He explains that giving can take many forms beyond money, such as offering help, time, or even a simple smile. Active givers, as he calls them, do not wait for opportunities to give—they seek them out and do so without expecting anything in return.

The statement said that the star-studded birthday celebration was attended by notable figures from Nigeria’s business community, including representatives from Rotary Districts 9111 and 9112, Sky Capital Group, First Marina Trust and GTBank, with its co-founder Fola Adeola.

The celebrant’s family, friends, former classmates, and members of the Parkview Residential Association also graced the occasion.

During the book review session, Elder Urum Kalu “UK” Eke,, former Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, praised Adeyeri for his generosity and the insights shared in Go Giver.