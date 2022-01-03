Rotary Club honours Lagos first baby of the year

As part of its efforts aimed at putting smiles on the faces of families, Rotary Club of Lagos Central on Sunday honoured the first baby of the year at Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

The baby, a male was delivered at 12:10am on January 1, 2022 to the family of Qudus Layembi. The boy weighed 5kg. Baby clothes, baby cot, mosquito net, cash presentation were among the gifts given to the mother of the baby. MTN shares were also bought for the baby. The second and third babies were equally honoured.

In his address, Rotimi Okafor, the president of the Club said the first baby of the year is the club’s flagship project which began over 40 years ago.

“Every January 1, we felicitate with the first baby of the year. Service to humanity is the watchword of the club and we always put smiles on the faces of the needy,” Okafor said.

“In the past years, there have been clamours by the management of the hospital to also give the second and third babies’ gifts and we saw that as ‘Oliver Twist,” He further added.

Okafor also noted that the Board of Directors approved of this. “We also use this occasion to commend the health officials, who are the front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.”

Expressing his appreciation, Olufemi Omololu, the chief medical director, Lagos Island Maternity noted that it is a thing of joy to do this every year at the Island Maternity.

“We always had the Rotary Club of Lagos Central come here to celebrate the event with us for the last forty years and it is something that will continue forever. We also pray it outlives us,” Omololu said.

Diligent members of staff of the hospital were also honoured with plaques and monetary rewards. In the junior category, Ologunde Folashade emerged the overall best, while Afolabi Oluwafunke Titilayo was the overall winner in the senior category.