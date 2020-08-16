Rose of Sharon Foundation hosts experts, youths to explore opportunities amid COVID-19

The Rose of Sharon Foundation (ROSF) brought together Business and Human Resource Development experts to empower Nigeria’s youths with information to enable them succeed in their businesses and careers especially in response to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Youth Empowerment Program in its sixth edition was held online on August 15, 2020, and was themed ‘Building Personal Competence to Harness Existing Opportunities in the Time of Change’.

During the welcome message, Folorunso Alakija, the founder of ROSF, spoke on the importance of technology and its role as society adjusts to the new normal presented by the Coronavirus.

“For any individual or organization to stay relevant, they must be ready to adapt quickly to the changes presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. A major landmark of our current environment is the high dependency on technology to transact business, carry out social interactions and conduct religious services,” Alakija said.

She further added that the Foundation is not left out as they are adapting to the new normal by holding the Youth Empowerment Program virtually.

The program anchored by Nkem Udechukwu, the senior coordinator of ROSF had in attendance youths from across the country.

While speaking, Adeoti Temitayo, Business Development, Procurement & Human Resources Expert described competency as a never-ending cycle that must be updated to remain relevant in the 21st century.

“By the year 2022, at least 54 percent of the global workforce would need to update or entirely change their skills to remain relevant in their careers, businesses and professions due to technological advancement and digitalization. Therefore, the future does not belong to the well-meaning, it belongs to those who are very good at what they do,” Adeoti said.

Joy Owo, Lead Consultant, Epic Joy Consulting spoke on the human ability to adapt to change despite the magnitude of any challenge faced by mankind.

“Life is being reshaped by major trends and events such as globalization, terrorism, climate change and in recent times COVID-19. Consequently, life will not give you what you deserve but what you demand. So, understanding your area of specialization and building skills that will enable you to grow as well as succeed in your chosen profession is essential,” Owo said

She further noted that youths must build digital skills, emotional intelligence, leadership and innovative skills to enable them to access the available opportunities presented by the recent change.

Enoch Oyeduntan, Head of Partners Relations, Christian Broadcasting Network Africa stressed on the need for youth to identify their strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats to enable them to employ available technology to develop as well as leverage on their competencies and stand out.

Similarly, he advised youth on the importance of developing customer relationship skills as this is essential for succeeding in any career, business or profession.

The Youth Empowerment Program is the Foundation’s career development and capacity building program for graduates, job seekers, working-class and self-employed youths.

Since 2017, the program has served to re-orientate the minds of Nigeria’s youth, motivating them on the need to be diligent in their dealings as this will cause them to succeed in their chosen professions.