Ronaldo seeks contract extension to stay in shape for 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Al-Nassr to extend his contract until 2027 to stay in competitive shape for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old Portuguese forward has thrived since joining the Saudi Arabian club in December, scoring 25 goals and providing eight assists in 30 games.

He is still a key player for the Portugal national team and is determined to play in his sixth World Cup in 2026.

“Cristiano wants to play in the 2026 World Cup while he is a player for Al-Nassr Club, and then he will announce his retirement from football,” football journalist Ali Al-Harbi said on X.

Ronaldo will be 41 when the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, comes around, but he is confident that he will still be in good enough physical condition to compete.

If Al-Nassr agrees to extend his contract, Ronaldo will become one of the oldest players ever in the World Cup.

Roger Milla of Cameroon was 42 years and 39 days old when he played in the 1994 World Cup, and Stanley Matthews of England was 39 and 93 days old when he played in the 1950 World Cup.