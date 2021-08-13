Rocket, fintech company set to launch series of products, platforms

Rocket, an innovation leader in fintech is set to enter a new phase of its operations payment and exchange platforms.

Chijioke John Odum, chief executive officer of the Group said this in a virtual announcement.

According to Odum, Rocket will be unveiling a series of products and platforms over the next six months including Rocket Global, a Spot, Futures and NFT Marketplace for a global audience; Rocket Pay, a crypto Merchant Payment Gateway, and the ecosystem Native Token, Rocket Global Coin (RCKC).

Rocket Pay seeks to utilize the robust and efficient nature of blockchain technology in facilitating payments with marginal transaction cost to enable millions of Africans to access money wherever they are.

Read also: Rocket bets on creator economy with new crypto solutions

“We have built a seamless Merchant Payment Gateway that will enable users to make payments for goods and services using cryptocurrency, at marginal or little to no charges.

“This has become a welcomed system for merchants who have been missing out on merchant opportunities via the acceptance of cryptocurrencies. With Rocket Pay, merchants can make transactions seamlessly with multiple payment options,” said the CEO of the company.

Rocket Global – the exchange is set to be one of the most secured and liquidity-sufficient CEFI Exchanges in the world with an aim to continually offer value to the end consumer via global best practices.

Rocket Global Coin (RCKC) is the native token of the entire Rocket Ecosystem which consists of Rocket by Chiji14xchange (Instant Swap & P2P Exchange in Nigeria), Rocket Global (Futures & Spot Exchange), Rocket Pay (Crypto Payment Gateway), and Rocket NFT Marketplace.

According to the official website of Rocket Global, the platform is a state-of-the-art project set to combine Centralized Finance (CeFi), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and Decentralized Commerce (DeCo) to create an ecosystem of value-adding products and services to a global audience.

Chiji14xchange is one of Africa’s leading Fintech companies, having started from scratch in 2018 with over 80,000 users and $12m in Monthly Instant Swap and P2P Exchange Volume and 50,000+ App downloads. Rocket offers a simple, secure and seamless crypto trading experience.

Rocket Global is set to be launched in November 2021. More information is available on its official website.