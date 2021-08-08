Rocket bets on creator economy with new crypto solutions

Lagos-based Rocket Global, a fintech company will over the next six months unveil a series of crypto-related products and services to drive its expansion in the market as well as cement its brand in the creator economy.

The new products will mostly be powered by Rocket Global, a platform with features like Spot, Futures and NFT Marketplace, Rocket Pay, and the ecosystem native token, Rocket Global Coin (RCKC).

The company in a statement described the exchange as one of the most secured and liquidity-sufficient Centralised Finance (CeFi) exchanges in the world which objective is to offer value to the end-user leveraging global best practices.

“One of Africa’s largest and most untapped markets is the creator economy. Because of NFTs, creators across art, film, gaming, sports, etc can monetize their followers and intellectual property (i.e. ideas, copyright). They can have royalties and revenue streams across multiple assets. They can leverage their work to earn interest or borrow capital to create even more value and that is why we are excited to be able to create a Global NFT Marketplace with a local focus,” Chijioke John, CEO of the company said.

Rocket Global is set to combine CeFi, Decentralised Finance (DeFi), and Decentralise Commerce (DeCo) to create an ecosystem of value-adding products and services to a global audience.

The Growing Adoption of Cryptocurrency in Africa

Founded in 2018 Rocket already operates under the exchange Chiji14xchange which has seen over 400 percent growth in userbase in the last 18 months. On the website, the number of users is given at over 75,000 and $12 million in a monthly instant swap and peer-to-peer exchange volume.

With the launch of Rocket Global, the new RCKC will become the native Token of the entire Rocket Ecosystem which consists of Rocket by Chiji14xchange ( Instant Swap & P2P Exchange in Nigeria), Rocket Global (Futures & Spot Exchange( Rocket Pay (Crypto Payment Gateway), and Rocket NFT Marketplace.