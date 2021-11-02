Road crash victims benefit from Delta passengers’ welfare scheme

Victims of the October 23 road crash along Benin-Lagos expressway have received cash support from the Delta State Passengers’ Welfare Scheme.

The passengers who travelled with Libra Motors that was involved in the accident, were on Thursday, October 28, presented a cheque of N108,500.00 as support under the scheme.

Presenting the cheque to the victims’ families, Basil Ganagana, the state’s commissioner for transport, assured of the government’s readiness to support any accident victim who key into the scheme.

He urged the people of the state to embrace the scheme as it was aimed at protecting the people from the unexpected in any part of the country so long as the commercial vehicle’s company is registered with the scheme and takes off from Delta State.

Mike Oriri, manager, Libra Motors’, Warri in Delta State, received the cheque on behalf of management of the transport company and the victims.

He lauded the handlers of the scheme and the state government for their swift response just as he advised other transport companies to also identify with the scheme for better welfare coverage of their passengers.

Lawrence Egogo, an engineer and consultant to the passengers’ welfare scheme, stated that the scheme was fully determined to compensate accident victims within and outside the state.

Egogo, who is the managing director of Calf-Time Global Concept Limited, encouraged transporters to key into the scheme because it is on ground to give medical care to passengers.