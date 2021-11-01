Buhari flags off work on N21bn State House Clinic

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday flagged off the construction of a world-class medical facility at the State House Clinic, Abuja, expected to cater for the first family.

The executive wing of the State House Clinic is a project that has been on the drawing board for several years, as successive first families continue to reject the old State House Clinic, due to its location and poor facilities.

The project, it was learnt, has been captured in the 2022 budget and it is expected to give medical attention to the 1st family and other dignitaries when completed.

The facility when completed is expected will have 14 beds and other world-class facilities. It is expected to reduce the over $10bn spent annually on medical tourism by Nigerians, a large proportion of which is spent on the first family.

State House Clinic

Located within a total area of 2,700 square meters, the clinic also has an underground, a first floor and two operating theatre.

Others include two executive suites, two VIP suites, two isolation and six-bed isolation areas.

Other facilities expected in the hospital include a laboratory, healing garden, pharmacy and x-ray facility in the clinic.

President Buhari while speaking at the ground-breaking event said “the project was conceived in 2012 by the previous administration and the brief was produced.

“It was estimated at about N21 billion and the facility contains 14 bed spaces with total area of 2,700 square meters.

He disclosed that the clinic would also be opened to other African countries for medical treatment.

The president, who was represented at ceremony on Monday, by his chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari said the edifice when completed, will provide the needed medicare for Nigeria’s president, his vice and other officials of government.

“It is a humble beginning but what we are doing today will outlive the current administration and will serve generations yet unborn.

“We know how important health is to the life of every individual and the government will continue to do its best to deliver healthcare to the people.”

He, therefore, urged the construction firm handling the project to complete the project within the time frame allocated.

Earlier, the permanent secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, said the ground-breaking was in line with the approved timeline for the construction of the presidential wing of the State House Clinic.

“In other words, we will do the foundation laying ceremony and from here move forward with the full construction activity,” he said.

Also speaking, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said it was a historical day for the health sector in Nigeria.

“We give glory to God for a day like this, not the words said here today will be remembered but the action because in months, years and decades to come, this facility will serve a lot of people, including sitting presidents of Nigeria, visiting presidents and senior members of the State House. Everybody that will come to use this facility will find succour. It is to the glory of God and for the good of man,” Adesina stated.