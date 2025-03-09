Ofon Udofia, executive secretary, Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM) address the press on the birth of the IEOM Academy

…As IEOM floats Export Academy in PH

Rivers State University (RSU) formerly University of Science and Technology (UST) is partnering with Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM) to groom young Niger Deltans and other Nigerians into a non-oil export army.

Already, the partnership has given birth to the creating of a Faculty of Entrepreneurship in the RSU, the first in any university in Nigeria, according to lecturers in the faculty. Rivers State has since nominated cassava and palm oil chains as areas of concentration for perfecting into export.

Now, the IEOM has established an academy (IEOM Academy), an online platform that trains students to join export trade right from school, using modern tech tools and digital skills.

They are also to learn to operate in any segment of the export value chain, thus arming the students and young people with money making knowledge and skills in the Internet.

The RSU may partner with IEOM and provide courses and training approaches and syllabus that qualify the graduands to have certificates and diploma certificates as soon as the Federal Ministry of Education certifies the Academy.

Unveiling the IEOM Academy at the GRA section of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria, Ofon Udofia, the executive secretary, mentioned Joy Eke-Ejiofor, a professor and head of the Entrepreneurship Directorate, as a key partner.

Eke-Ejiofor admitted the relationship, saying it is an opportunity of leading the students with hands-on experience and give them something to do after school. She described the scheme as another aspect of empowering students to face life after school.

She stated: “If we have many of them doing this, they will not go looking for a job after school.”

She commended Udofia and what is going on at the Institute, saying it is what Nigeria and the Niger Delta need to fight for economic stability by creating an army of those who earn, not consume Dollar (forex).

The executive secretary said the IEOM Academy is an attempt to bring the bring down what the Institute teaches at Master Class level to students at highly subsidized rates so that export would become not only a subject of study under international trade but would equip young people to pursue careers in the value chain.

Addressing newsmen at a press briefing to unveil the IEOM Academy, Udofia said important to share an important initiative that would shape the future of export education in Nigeria. “Today, we are introducing the IEOM Academy, the online learning platform of the Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM), and highlighting one of its flagship programs—the Student Export Development Program (SEDP).

“Since our inception, the Institute of Export Operations and Management (IEOM) has been dedicated to equipping businesses and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate international trade successfully. Through our membership program, we provide access to industry insights, specialized training, and a strong network of professionals committed to excellence.”

Now, he said, the institute was expanding that mission with the IEOM Academy, an online platform designed to make export education more accessible to Nigerians everywhere. “The Academy offers carefully curated courses tailored to meet the needs of exporters at different stages of their journey. Some of these courses include: Export Documentation and Compliance; International Market Research; Global Supply Chain Management; Cross-Cultural Communication in Business; and Trade Finance and Payment Methods.”

He said the Academy will serve as a resource hub for individuals and businesses looking to expand their reach beyond Nigeria’s borders.

On need for export education in Nigeria at this point, the executive secretary said Nigeria’s non-oil export sector has shown steady growth in recent years, increasing from $2.5 billion in 2021 to approximately $5.5 billion today. “This upward trend highlights the immense potential within our economy. There are countless opportunities for young Nigerians in export—whether in agriculture, fashion, processed foods, technology, or creative industries. In regions like the Niger Delta, high-value exports such as seafood, artisanal crafts, and specialty agricultural products can create sustainable income streams.”

The challenge, according to him, is bridging the knowledge gap—ensuring that more Nigerians understand how to access global markets, comply with international regulations, and build sustainable export businesses.

“The Student Export Development Program (SEDP) is an initiative specifically designed to introduce young Nigerians to the world of export. It is not just about theory; it is a practical, hands-on program that equips students with the skills and tools needed to participate in global trade. The programme is structured around three key objectives include Capacity Building – Training students on export processes, compliance, service exports, and product packaging to prepare them for international trade.”

The other he mentioned is hands-on experience which he said involves providing mentorship, internship opportunities, and exposure to trade exhibitions, where possible, to help students learn in real-world environments.

“Business Support – Connecting students with resources and networks that can help turn their export ideas into viable businesses.”

He said this programme is not just about exports; “It is about creating a new mindset among young Nigerians—showing them that they can build legitimate, successful careers in international trade. The internet holds vast opportunities beyond the familiar, and with the right guidance, students can use it to build businesses that operate across borders.”

The Institute said the time has come for call to action by calling on stakeholders, educators, industry leaders, and the media to help the institute to spread the word and support this vision. “The SEDP is more than a programme—it is a movement to inspire young Nigerians to see themselves as global players. We invite partners, investors, and mentors to join us in building a strong foundation for the next generation of exporters.”

Udofia urged the students to see the academy as their chance to think bigger. “The world is waiting for what you have to offer.” He asked their media partners for support in telling the right story of export to engage young minds, thus making export education a national conversation.

“As we build towards the official launch of the IEOM Academy and the Student Export Development Programme, we look forward to your continued support in making this vision a reality.”

The expectation is for the students in the oil region to know that the future belongs to export and that each state has one product which it is expected to develop to export standards where their young people can play in and make more wealth than those using the Internet for evil practices.

