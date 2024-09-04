Rivers political crisis: Wike-backed PDP’s moves against Fubara

…Gov eyes another party

The political atmosphere in Rivers State was tense on Monday, following an early morning ‘bombing’ of the front office of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Port Harcourt, the state capital, and a chain of other political events.

Before this explosion, there had been jubilation in the camp of Nyesom Wike, former governor of the state, who has conducted a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) local council election to fill all vacancies with people said to be loyal to him, a development that may give Governor Sim Fubara no breathing space, let alone fielding candidates for the upcoming local government election in his party.

This is as Fubara is rumoured to be perfecting plans to defect to the APP to avoid both the PDP and APC where his erstwhile godfather has taken over all structures.

Meanwhile, a Port Harcourt High Court has sacked the APC caretaker committee in the state led by Wike’s most loyal follower, Tony Okocha.

But Okocha, who addressed the media after the court verdict, said the judgment would be appealed.

Bombing

The yet-to-be-identified bombers allegedly stormed the APP office in the wee hours of Monday and detonated a device that shattered the front glass door of the office.

An eye witness, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the assailants numbering about four, came in a Toyota Camry car. He said the implosive device was detonated by two men who came out from the car parked a little distance from the office. The assailants allegedly ran into the car immediately after the bomb went off and sped off.

When newsmen visited the site, the damage to the office appeared minimal, shattering only the glass door to the office. No injury or death was reported from the attack.

Reacting to the attack, Uchenna Nnadi, national chairman of APP, condemned in strong terms the night bomb attack on its Rivers State, secretary.

“It is a treasonable act. We thank God almighty who spared the lives of our members. Immediately they left after a strategic meeting in the dead of the night this heinous act was carried out.”

Court verdict

The Wike-backed camp has been having their way all along, especially in court but Monday’s judgment seems to have dealt a blow to the APC CTC-led by Okocha, who has been a thorn in Governor Fubara’s neck.

Sika Aprioku is the judge of the court and he has ruled that the Emeka Beke-led elected executive of the party in the state was the rightful party leadership.

The Beke-led APC at the state, local government and ward levels had filed a case against the party’s national executive and the seven-man caretaker committee of APC in the state.

But, responding to the court judgment, APC caretaker committee chairman, Tony Okocha, said the party would approach the Court of Appeal, to challenge the decision of the lower court.

Okocha said: “I invited you this afternoon to let you understand our position on the judgment of Justice Sika Aprioku in a matter instituted by former secretary of the party, Sam Etetegwung, against the national chairman of the APC.

“Interestingly, in his judgment, the judge went against all the principles of law established by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“The APC is not perturbed by this judgment. We have instructed our lawyers to immediately take steps to appeal against the judgment. We are only worried about the judiciary. It is only a matter of time before the true motive for this kind of rebellious judgment against earlier decisions/judgments of the Supreme Court would be exposed.

Obey the court – Political analyst

Oby Ndukwe, a political analyst, has advised both parties to adhere to the court’s judgment, regardless of its correctness. “Only a higher court has the authority to overturn the decision. Currently, Emeka Beke serves as the chairman of Rivers State APC.”

Ndukwe, who has always maintained that the courts must be obeyed no matter how wrong the verdict appears to parties, said the acting caretaker chairman, Okocha, is free to seek redress at the Appeal Court. “The outcome may hinge on whether a stay of execution is granted based on whether Justice Aprioku’s ruling at the Rivers State High Court is declaratory or consequential. This will determine the temporary occupant of the position until a higher court rules.”