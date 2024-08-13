Rivers political crisis explodes again

Rivers State’s political atmosphere is exploding as the new week wakes, starting with the early Monday morning bombing of the front offices of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Port Harcourt when a strategic meeting that may concern Gov Sim Fubara was held.

This was amid jubilations in the camps of Nyesom Wike, former governor of the state, who has conducted LGA party elections to fill all vacancies with people who may ensure that Gov Sim Fubara does not get breathing space let alone field candidates for the upcoming local council elections in his party.

The governor is rumoured to be perfecting plans to flee to another party (probably APP) to steer clear of the PDP and APC where his erstwhile godfather overtook all structures. The meeting that ended in the dead of the night may not be unconnected with his moves into the bombed party.

As this woke up the people of the state this Monday, news came that a Port Harcourt High Court has just sacked the APC caretaker committee in the state led by Wike’s most loyal follower, Tony Okocha.

Okocha himself added more tension by addressing the media and saying the judgment was going to be appealed against, and that it came when courts were on vacation.

Bombing:

Bombers yet to be identified allegedly stormed the APP offices between late Sunday night and early Monday morning shattering the front glass door of the office. Bombs had exploded also during the protest march by the APC around the state capital, wounding the alleged bomber, but police have yet to update the public on the victim (bomber), the motive, nor the connection with the protesters.

An eye witness who spoke under condition of anonymity said the assailants numbering about four came in a small car believed to be a Toyota Camry.

He said the explosive was detonated by two men who came out from the car parked a little distance from the office. The assailants allegedly ran into the car immediately after the bomb went off and sped off.

When newsmen visited the site, the damage to the office appeared minimal shattering only the glass door to the office. No injury or death was reported from the attack.

Reacting to the attack Uchenna Nnadi, National Chairman of Action People’s Party, APP condemned in strong terms the night bomb attack on its Rivers State, secretary.

Reacting to the attack Uchenna Nnadi, National Chairman of APP described the attack as an act of terrorism.

“It is a treasonable act. We thank God almighty who spared the lives of our members. Immediately they left after a strategic meeting in the dead of the night this heinous act was carried out.”

Court strikes:

The Wike-backed camps have been having their way in several ways, especially in court but one court verdict seems to strike back as the APC CTC led by Okocha who has been a thorn in Gov Fubara’s neck has been sacked by a court.

Sika Aprioku is the judge of the court and he has ruled that the Emeka Beke-led elected executives of the party in the state were the rightful occupants of the party leadership.

The Beke-led APC at the state, local government and wards levels, had filed a case against the party’s national executive and the seven-man Caretaker Committee of APC in the state but, responding to the court judgement, APC caretaker committee chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, said the party will approach the Court of Appeal, to challenge the decision of the lower court.

Okocha said: “I invited you this afternoon to let you understand our position on the judgement of Justice Sika Aprioku in a matter instituted by former secretary of the party, Sam Etetegwung, against the National Chairman of the APC.

“Interestingly, in his judgement, the Judge went against all the principles of law established by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and as we have known them as a political party, especially, in APC vs Igo Aguma, APC vs. Dele Moses, both originating from the same Rivers State High Court.

In such a critical case challenging the decision and actions of the APC, the Judge said that the APC need not be joined as a party, yet it went ahead to make orders against the APC. Our lawyers raised objections which the Judge ignored. In the recent case of APC vs Dele Moses and APC vs Igo Aguma, the Supreme Court restated that the court does not have jurisdiction to dabble in the internal affairs of a political party.

However, the Judge holds the view that the Justices of the Supreme Court were wrong and so overruled them. The Judge also said the plaintiff does not have to exhaust the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the APC.

“This judgement does not perturb the APC. We have instructed our lawyers to immediately take steps to appeal against the judgement. We are only worried about the judiciary. It is only a matter of time before the true motive for this kind of rebellious judgement against earlier decisions/judgements of the Supreme Court will be exposed.

“The Caretaker Committee of the APC, Rivers State, led by Chief Tony Okocha is still on the saddle and is fully in charge of the affairs of the party-APC in the State.”

Obey the court – Political analyst

A tested political analyst, Oby Ndukwe, has advised both parties to see it as essential to adhere to the court’s judgment, regardless of its correctness. “Only a higher court has the authority to overturn the decision. Currently, Chief Emeka Beke serves as the Chairman of Rivers State APC.”

Ndukwe, who has always maintained that the courts must be obeyed no matter how wrong the verdict appears to parties, said the acting Caretaker Chairman, Okocha, is free to seek redress from the Appeal Court.

“The outcome may hinge on whether a stay of execution is granted based on whether Justice Aprioku’s ruling at the Rivers State High Court is Declaratory or Consequential. This will determine the temporary occupant of the position until a higher court rules.”

She said the forthcoming LGA election in the state may be at the heart of the court verdict because it may affect who submits names of candidates if the election is held in the first place due to a flurry of court cases around it.