Rivers political crisis: Pro-Fubara lawmaker raises assassination scare

…Police boss says no traces

The silence in the political crisis in Rivers State occasioned by lawmakers either loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike of present Governor Sim Fubara was shattered Monday morning, November 20, 2023.

The new speaker, Edison Ehie, who is leader of the Gov Fubara group in the Rivers State House of Assembly, stoked the political environment when his spokesman screamed that the new speaker just escaped assassination.

The newly posted state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu told newsmen later in the day that he has been hunting for traces but could not find any so far.

This has thrown huge doubts in the assassination claims by the lawmaker.

A report released by one Ken Uchendu who said he is a “Legislative Correspondent” in the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) said the attempt began at about 11pm Sunday.

The report said a group of armed thugs and some police officers who he said was led by two police officers whose names he mentioned, attacked the house of the deputy speaker.

He said the men were fully armed and claimed they had an intention to assassinate the deputy speaker and his family members.

He said the invaders were however, resisted by regular police team guarding the new speaker.

Read also: Fubara says Rivers’ development remains his greatest focus

“It is imperative to note however, that the police officers were fully and properly captured in close circuit television footing. He threatened to release the tapes to the international press.”

He also said the speaker would be addressing the press later with full evidence of his encounter with assassins.

“Let it be on record that Rivers people, boys, girls, women, men, and even the aged shall in our numbers occupy the streets stark naked in demonstration against the Nigerian police and those sponsoring violence in Rivers State, no matter how highly placed, Rivers people will resist them.

“Finally, should there be any breakdown of law and order in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should hold the above-named police officers, the Rivers State Police Command and their sponsors in Rivers State responsible.”

As the shock of the said attempted assassination swept through the state capital with some sources saying it was not true, newsmen pressed the police command.

The newly posted Police Commissioner, Disu, said an investigation was needed to get to the root of the allegation.

He said: “The preliminary investigations we have done so far, this morning, have not revealed any assassination attempt. All I knew was that police officers were on patrol, convoy patrol, it’s a routine thing and then we have made frantic efforts to get across to the leader to give us any information he has.

Read also: Rivers’ indigenes in diaspora decry politics of intimidation in state

“This is so we can include it in what we already have. So far so good, nothing to worry about.

“My plea to him and every other person is, if there is any complaint, my number is going to be made public, they should call me quickly and I will quickly look into it. For now, I haven’t gotten anything like that.”

The last police boss, Nwoyi Emeka Polycarp, was removed from the state in the heat of the explosion of the impeachment saga by pro-Wike lawmakers and pro-Fubara ones.

The governor had alleged that the police team that came to the House of Assembly was partial and attempted to kill him by allegedly shooting live ammunition at him and throwing water and teargas canisters at him. He called it attempted assassination.

Now, the lawmaker on his side has reportedly escaped assassination. Many have thus questioned the quality of peace and silence in Rivers State since President Tinubu ordered a return to status quo.