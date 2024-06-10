Rivers govt denies judgment declaring pro-Wike lawmakers as PDP members

The Rivers State government has refuted claims that the state High Court in Port Harcourt ruled that 27 lawmakers, including Speaker Martins Amaewhule, are still members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dagogo Israel Iboroma, the state’s attorney-general and commissioner for justice, clarified that the court case did not aim to vacate the positions of Amaewhule and the other 26 lawmakers.

“As Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and 3rd defendant in SUIT NO DHC/20/CS/2024, my attention has been drawn to a recent judgment. This suit did not seek to declare the seat of Martins Amaewhule and 26 others in the Rivers State House of Assembly vacant,” Iboroma stated.

He continued, “The suit of the claimants was struck out for want of locus standi and jurisdiction and also for being an abuse of court process which robbed the trial court of jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.”

Iboroma also noted that there is false information being spread across social media, print, and electronic media regarding the party affiliation of Amaewhule and the 26 other lawmakers.