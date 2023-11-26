Rivers’ governor vows to remain firm

Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State will remain firm. The embattled governor however, explained that his resolve to remain firm was in developing the state.

Many however, felt that the season he is in required him to stand firm too politically as barrages may be heading to him in the coming days and weeks.

This is as the governor has officially opened for use the remodeled Dental, Maxillofacial, Ear, Nose Throat, and Ophthalmology Hospital saying even in his calm disposition, he would remain firm and follow his course for development to the benefit of the State. Many understood this to be a warning shot to those warming up to give him a fight through impeachment moves.

says major focus is on State development

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the hospital located beside the Rebisi flyover in Port Harcourt City, Gov Fubara said his administration is committed to advancing the interest and welfare of Rivers people, declaring that nothing can succeed in causing a deviation.

He remarked that whatever it would cost, the interest of the people and development of the state would remain paramount. He stated that there cannot be development without quality healthcare delivery, which is he said was why the state-of-the-art facility has been provided.

Fubara explained that what he was doing in the State for Rivers people also aligns with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed.

According to him, “We came, we saw, we added and we are opening for the benefit of our people.”

Rivers State Commissioner for health, Adaeze Oreh, said the project, delivered before the stipulated 16 months, was designed to serve for specialised health services to patients, for training, and for medical research.

According to her, the project entails a new administrative building with offices, a 200 sitting capacity conference hall, a separate reading library for patients and a fully equipped kitchen space, a cafeteria and a laundry section.

In a related development, Gov Fubara has asked Rivers people and residents to protect critical infrastructure and social services provided for them as partners so that they can contribute their quota to the effective functioning of those facilities.

Fubara spoke at the inauguration and opening for public use the Prof. Kelsey Harrison Hospital located in Mile One Diobu, Port Harcourt Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He noted that the hospital has been remodeled and made functional with tax-payers money requiring that the people who would use it and host community dwellers to own it by ensuring that it is not vandalised or the equipment misused.

The governor also assured that soon, the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Board and the Healthcare Management Board would be reconstituted to handle the issues of employment into the health sector, in order to utilise their quota of the ongoing recruitment of 10 thousand persons.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Oreh, while providing description of the project said the 100-bed secondary healthcare hospital, located in the highly populated Diobu area of Port Harcourt, is a 3-storey building.

She stated that it would strategically address the high burden of maternal mortality, infant and child mortality, diabetes, hepatitis, hypertension, and other cardiovascular diseases.