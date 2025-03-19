Atedo Peterside, chairman, ANAP Foundation and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

Atedo Peterside, a renowned economist and founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has raised concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the political crisis in Rivers State, suggesting that a manipulative subordinate may have influenced the President’s decisions.

In a statement posted on his X account on Wednesday, Peterside questioned whether Tinubu’s numerous missteps in addressing the conflict were the result of a deliberate effort by someone within his administration to “tie the President’s hands.”

“On the Rivers State crisis, what if a manipulative subordinate has successfully ‘tied the President’s hands’? Would that explain the numerous missteps?” he asked.

His comment comes in the wake of Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, which has drawn widespread criticism from political figures and civil society groups.

Many observers have accused the president of partisan interference in the conflict which stems from a rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The crisis, which has crippled governance in Rivers State since late 2023, escalated after a Supreme Court ruling that reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the State House of Assembly, which is seen as loyal to Wike. Following the ruling, the Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara, further deepening tensions.

With Tinubu’s state of emergency decision removing both the governor and the state legislature for an initial six-month period, critics argue that the move undermines democracy and disproportionately penalises Rivers citizens.

As reactions continue to pour in, the National Assembly is expected to deliberate on the state of emergency, which, according to Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, requires a two-thirds majority approval to remain in force.

