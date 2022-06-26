Rivers-born cyber-security tech expert, Tombari Sibe, joins Forbes tech council

Forbes has announced the admission of Rivers-born cyber-security wizkid, Robinson Tombari Sibe PhD, into its technology council said to be reserved for world-class technologists ranging from chief information officers (CIOs) and chief technology officers to form global technology executives.

The COREN-certified engineer is the CEO/Lead Forensic Examiner of Digital Footprints Nig. Limited, indicated as one of Nigeria’s leading Cybersecurity and Digital Forensic companies.

The invitation-only council is said to have vigorously vetted before a review committee finally selecting admitting him on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance is said to include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Tombari Sibe into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council.

“Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated and social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world,” Gerber said.

As an accepted member of the Council, Sibe is said to now access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum, the statement went on.

Sibe will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, it said, Sibe will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Reacting, Sibe said: “I am delighted to join a community of experts and technology thought leaders. Membership of the Forbes Technology Council will give me the opportunity and platform to share my insights and perspectives on areas of my expertise. I am looking forward to an impactful contribution and collaboration”.

Sibe is highly regarded in Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole in the world of high-tech and info-tech prowess. He is an Information Technology Consultant with experience in managing teams and projects in Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics, e-Government, Software Development, Technology deployments, and Geospatial Technologies.

His doctorate is in Information Technology (Digital Forensics) from the University of the Cumberlands, Kentucky, USA. He holds two Masters’ degrees – a Master of Science Degree in Digital Forensics from the University of the Cumberlands, and a Master of Engineering Degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering (Telecommunication Option) from the University of Port Harcourt. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering (Second Class Upper) from the Rivers State University.

The COREN-registered computer engineer is a corporate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), a member of High Technology Crime Investigation Association (HTCIA), a member of the Computer Technology Investigators Network (CTIN), and many more.

He is said to be determined to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry, thus he has taken on a lecturing role in the Department of Computer Engineering, Rivers State University.

His work experience has taken him through E-Sense Technologies Ltd, Infoterra Systems Ltd, Delta Systematics Ltd, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and First Bank Nigeria Plc, and consulted for several clients in the Public and Private Sector. He has also worked on several projects, specifically in areas such as e-Government, Cybersecurity, Digital Forensics, Data Analytics, Geospatial Application Designs, Environment, etc. He has written and delivered several papers.

Impact:

In an interview, Sibe said: “We have the first privately owned Digital Forensics laboratory in Nigeria, with state-of-the-art equipment.

“We have been volunteering in a lot of cybersecurity awareness programmes. We also do quite a lot in support and mentorship for young cybersecurity and digital forensic practitioners. For instance, only recently, Digital Footprints sponsored 30 young cybersecurity graduates/students to attend the Cyber Starters Conference, held at Nile University, Abuja.

“We also partner with the Africa Centre of Excellence on Technology Enhanced Learning (ACETEL) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) where we serve as industry partners. In this role, we support them in curriculum development, research and development, and ensuring industry exposure for graduate students of cybersecurity.”

On a personal level, he said he has also volunteered as an industry thesis supervisor for NOUN Post Graduate students in Cybersecurity.

He told BD Sunday that this was done as a modest contribution to grow the next generation of cybersecurity and digital forensic practitioners in Nigeria and deepen cybersecurity adoption.

“Nigeria has a very high caseload of cybercrime and it is important to redirect our youths on the positive and ethical application of their skill set, rather than using it the wrong way. We are committed to this course.”