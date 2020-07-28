Risk managers appoint Board of trustees

Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), the foremost professional risk managers at its 20th AGM held recently in Lagos, appointed three accomplished individuals, Professor Olayinka David-West, Austin Okere and Stella Ojejwe-Onyejeli to its Board of Trustees.

Professor David-West is an information systems (IS) professional with over two decades experience in the Nigerian IT industry. She is currently a senior fellow in the Operations, Information Systems and Marketing Division of Lagos Business School. She is also the Academic Director at Lagos Business School​ and Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic University.

Austin Okere is the Founder & Executive Vice Chairman, CWG Plc and Entrepreneur in Residence, Columbia Business School, New York. He is a member of the World Economic Forum Business Council on Innovation and Intrapreneurship.

Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli is the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority. She brings more than 25 years of financial advisory, controls, governance and risk management experience to the Board.

The appointment of the trio to the Board is in line with the quest of the Association to continuously demonstrate leadership role in promoting best practice risk management, capacity building, risk advocacy and strengthening the Association in its role providing leadership thought on risk management challenges in the country.

Other eminent professionals also had their appointment on the Board renewed at the AGM, these are Folakemi Fatogbe, CRM, (BOT Chairman), Director of Risk Management, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Magnus Nnoka, CRM, (President);Chief Risk Officer, Coronation Merchant Bank; Olumide Olayinka, CRM, Partner, Risk Consulting, KPMG; Jude Monye, CRM, Executive Director, Heritage Bank; Greg. Jobome, CRM, Executive Director/ Chief Risk Officer, Access Bank Plc and Usman Maitambari, CRM, Director of Enterprise Risk Management, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).