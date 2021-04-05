Riparian Farms donates Restrooms, Water Supply System to Ogun schools

It was a day of jubilation as Riparian Farms Limited, a subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM HoldCo.), officially handed over the CSR projects initiated to improve the learning environment for the Baptist School, Tibo, and Baptist School, Olorunda, both in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In 2020, Riparian Farms Limited (RFL), a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo, saw the need to embark on this initiative to provide a better toilet facility for the students and teachers at both schools in support of a more conducive and appealing learning environment and to improve the living standards for the community through the provision of potable water supply.

This initiative is part of ARM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as an organization committed to building communities and supporting youth empowerment.

Uche Azubuike, director, Riparian Farms Limited, thanked the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for their support in making this initiative a reality. She also added, “ We look forward to new opportunities to keep making a positive impact for as long as we operate within this region.”

Present at the official handing over and commissioning ceremony of the newly built restrooms and water supply system were Oba Moses Adelani Adegboyega Olabode, Odunfa II, Omola of Imala-Land, Ogun State; Theo Onadeko, executive director, Riparian Farms Limited, and Uche Azubuike, director, Riparian Farms Limited.