Rigging will be difficult in this election, says voter

Rigging will be difficult with the deployment of the BVAS machine as it ensures that all voters are captured before they cast their votes, a voter has said.

Speaking after casting his vote at Awa ward 2 in Onna Local Government Area, Inem Eshiet, a former councilor in Onna council said the machine has made it difficult for any malpractice adding that though it took quite sometime, it was a good Innovation.