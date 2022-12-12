RIF Trust named global marketing agent for St Lucia’s citizenship by investment programme

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, a leading international Residency and Citizenship by Investment firms has been appointed as the Global Marketing Agent for St Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

This partnership with St Lucia will expand opportunities and further increase applications from Nigerians, which is described as one of the fastest growing markets in the Citizenship by Investment Programme. Mc Claude Emmanuel, the chief executive officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Lucia, said the new agreement will see both sides collaborate on the planning and implementing marketing strategies across key areas, leveraging the programme’s strong brand and RIF Trust and Latitude’s experience.

According to RIF Trust in a statement, the landmark announcement marks a decade of growth and success for the global company that has assisted over 4,000 clients and their families since its inception.

Ernest Hilaire, the deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia, and Mc Claude Emmanuel, joined RIF Trust and Latitude’s team at their Dubai office in Business Bay to formally announce the appointment on the 21st of November, 2022.

Ernest Hilaire, commented, “This appointment is very important for St Lucia. RIF Trust and Latitude are significant players in the Residency and Citizenship by Investment industry. They are a well-established and respected partner.

Read also: Still Earth wins award of Excellence and Recognition at the BusinessDay’s NBAL Awards

“We are certainly delighted to announce this news to ensure we continue building our relationship with RIF Trust and Latitude as they have been very important to the success of the Citizenship by Investment Programme in St Lucia over the last few years.”

“We are stronger moving forwards having them mentor the development of the programme. The demand for St Lucia as a brand continues to grow and we believe this partnership will assist us in our efforts to go beyond just a passport by creating opportunities for local investment and likewise more opportunities for all.”

Mimoun Assraoui, RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s vice chairman expressed his excitement, “We are very proud of this appointment. Our relationship with St Lucia goes back almost a decade ago and has been very successful and fruitful. We recently hosted a successful event with St Lucia in Los Angeles earlier this month to celebrate our firm being the first global RCBI firm with an office in the USA.”

“And now, we are delighted to host them in our Dubai office for this landmark appointment and will continue to have further events around the world with St Lucia throughout next year. We also will be working closely with the Citizenship by Investment Unit in St Lucia to increase the number of applications, maintain their processing time without affecting the time needed for due diligence, and attract more direct investment into St Lucia.”

RIF Trust, since opening their Lagos in Victoria Island office last year, has had numerous applications for Caribbean Citizenship by Investment.

To learn more about RIF Trust’s range of Citizenship and Residency by Investment options including St Lucia Citizenship by Investment, visit www.riftrust.com. For more information on this collaboration, connect with @riftrust_ng on Instagram and Twitter.

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is the leading global Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. It has a local focus with a global reach with over 20 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, KSA, South Korea, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.